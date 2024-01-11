Mid-America Brokers Sale of 348,983 SF Oak Park Commons Shopping Center in Metro Kansas City

LENEXA, KAN. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Oak Park Commons, a 348,983-square-foot shopping center in Lenexa. The sales price was undisclosed. Tenants at the property include Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Ulta, Verizon, Dollar Tree, Petco, K&G Fashion Superstore, Northern Tool + Equipment, Shoe Carnival, Chipotle, Panda Express and Aspen Dental. Oak Park Mall is situated across the street. Ben Wineman of Mid-America, in cooperation with Eric Gonsher of The R.H. Johnson Co., represented the seller, DRA Advisors. The asset sold to a joint venture between Lormax Stern and Time Equities Inc.