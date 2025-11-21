Friday, November 21, 2025
Jewel-Osco anchors Deerbrook Shopping Center.
Mid-America Brokers Sale of 428,612 SF Shopping Center in Deerfield, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DEERFIELD, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Deerbrook Shopping Center, a Jewel-Osco-anchored shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield. The 428,612-square-foot property is home to tenants such as Marshalls, Floor & Décor, Sky Zone, Office Depot, Starbucks, Panera, Noodles & Co., Sleep Number, City BBQ, Mattress Firm and Subway. Rick Drogosz, Joe Girardi and Patrick Corrigan of Mid-America represented the seller, a global investment advisor. Core Acquisitions LLC was the buyer. The center offers immediate value-add and redevelopment opportunities, according to Mid-America.

