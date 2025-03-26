Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Shoppes at Romence Village was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.
Mid-America Brokers Sale of 62,079 SF Retail Center in Portage, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

PORTAGE, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Shoppes at Romence Village in Portage, just south of Kalamazoo. The sales price was undisclosed. The 62,079-square-foot retail center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as AAA, Great Clips, Michigan Secretary of State, Jet’s Pizza, Once Upon a Child and Clothes Mentor. Ben Wineman, Daniel Stern and Brad Lefkowitz of Mid-America represented the seller, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Bleznak Real Estate Investment Group. New York-based Time Equities Inc. was the buyer.

