Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
PMAT Real Estate Investments purchased Orland Park Place.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 649,668 SF Orland Park Place Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Orland Park Place, a 649,668-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. The sales price was undisclosed. The open-air property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants such as Nordstrom Rack, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble, DSW, Ashley Furniture and Steinhafels. Ben Wineman, Rick Drogosz and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. PMAT Real Estate Investments was the buyer. Pine Tree served as the property manager.

You may also like

Publix Acquires Shopping Center in Key West, Florida...

Portman Signs Solidcore to Retail Lease at Starling...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $65.7M in HUD Financing...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on $13.8M Affordable Housing...

ShainRealty Capital Sells Chicago Apartment Building for $11M

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Apartment...

Sherman & Roylance Arranges $8.1M Sale of Skilled...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40-Site Mobile...

JLL Arranges $135M in Financing for Cross Creek...