Mid-America Brokers Sale of 649,668 SF Orland Park Place Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Orland Park Place, a 649,668-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. The sales price was undisclosed. The open-air property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants such as Nordstrom Rack, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble, DSW, Ashley Furniture and Steinhafels. Ben Wineman, Rick Drogosz and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. PMAT Real Estate Investments was the buyer. Pine Tree served as the property manager.