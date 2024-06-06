Thursday, June 6, 2024
This rendering shows plans for the buyer’s improvements at Galleria West.
Mid-America Brokers Sale of 65,000 SF Retail Center in Brookfield, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate has brokered the sale of the Galleria West shopping center in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield for an undisclosed price. Located at 18900 W. Bluemound Road, the property totals 65,000 square feet. Tenants include Allen Edmonds, Allure Intimate Apparel, Picardy Shoe Parlour, Bullwinkle’s and Kopp’s Frozen Custard. Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the buyer, Last Mile Investments, a North American Properties portfolio company based in Cincinnati. Rosenfeld also represented the seller, Galleria West Associates, which has owned and operated the center since the early 1980s.

Last Mile Investments plans to begin capital improvements shortly, including a new 20-foot monument sign to enhance visibility for tenants, façade improvements to refresh the exterior and enhanced patio opportunities to accommodate future restaurants and retailers. Andrew Prater of Mid-America will handle leasing.

