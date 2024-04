PARK RIDGE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Village Green, a 65,038-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge. The property, which is 93 percent leased, is home to BMO, Lou Malnati’s, Goldfish Swim School, Wheel & Sprocket, Midwest Orthopedics, Westside Children’s Therapy, BFT, FedEx Office and Subway. Ben Wineman and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, a private investment group. A Dallas-based family office was the buyer.