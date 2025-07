OAK BROOK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of The Oaks of Oak Brook, a 67,146-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Athletico, Activate Games, NxStage Kidney Care, Blackberry Market, Erik’s Bike Board & Ski and OrthoLazer. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Newport Capital Partners. The asset sold to a private buyer.