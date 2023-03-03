Mid-America Brokers Sale of 74,182 SF Shopping Center in Eagan, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Cliff Lake Centre is home to tenants such as Dollar Tree and Davanni’s.

EAGAN, MINN. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Cliff Lake Centre in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan for an undisclosed price. The 74,182-square-foot shopping center is home to Dollar Tree, Davanni’s, Great Clips, The UPS Store, Snap Fitness and H&R Block. Target and Cub Foods shadow anchor the property. Joe Girardi and Amy Senn of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. The asset sold to MVK Capital and True North Investments. Pine Tree was the property manager.