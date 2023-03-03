Mid-America Brokers Sale of 74,182 SF Shopping Center in Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, MINN. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Cliff Lake Centre in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan for an undisclosed price. The 74,182-square-foot shopping center is home to Dollar Tree, Davanni’s, Great Clips, The UPS Store, Snap Fitness and H&R Block. Target and Cub Foods shadow anchor the property. Joe Girardi and Amy Senn of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. The asset sold to MVK Capital and True North Investments. Pine Tree was the property manager.