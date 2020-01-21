Mid-America Brokers Sale of 7,882 SF Retail Building in Oak Creek, Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of a 7,882-square-foot retail building on an outlot to Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, about 12 miles south of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is fully leased to five tenants, including Associated Bank, Sport Clips, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Charles Schwab and Tropical Smoothie Café. Carly Gallagher Kelly and Andrew Prater of Mid-America represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based developer. A private investor purchased the asset.