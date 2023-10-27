Friday, October 27, 2023
Champaign Town Center is leased to five tenants.
Mid-America Brokers Sale of 85,920 SF Champaign Town Center in Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Champaign Town Center, an 85,920-square-foot retail center in the central Illinois city of Champaign. The sales price was undisclosed. Champaign Town Center is leased to five national tenants, including HomeGoods, Ruler Foods, JoAnn Fabrics, Guitar Center and Men’s Wearhouse. Ben Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, a metro Washington, D.C.-based private investment company. David Tran of Transmercial represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.

