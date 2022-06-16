Mid-America Brokers Sale of 90,374 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Brookfield, Wisconsin
BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Brookfield Marketplace in suburban Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The 90,374-square-foot shopping center is home to Pick ’n Save, Panera Bread, First Midwest Bank, U.S. Cellular, Allstate and Sylvan Learning. Rick Drogosz and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the sellers, General Capital Group and Thompson Cos. Jack Stead of Northstar REIS represented the buyer, Grocery Management Partners LLC.
