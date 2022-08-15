REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 91,266 SF Shopping Center in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Clawson Center is fully leased. Anchor tenants include Staples and Dollar Tree.

CLAWSON, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Clawson Center in the northern Detroit suburb of Clawson for an undisclosed price. The fully leased shopping center spans 91,266 square feet. Tenants include Staples, Dollar Tree, Billings Lawn Equipment, Burn Fitness, Cosmoprof, H&R Block, Joe’s Army/Navy, Play It Again Sports and Salon Suites. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, a Dallas-based family office. Kevin Jappaya, David Jappaya and Preston Rabban of KJ Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer, a metro Detroit-based private investment group.

