CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of a fully occupied, multi-tenant retail property in the heart of Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The standalone building at 227 E. Ontario St. is leased to Sweetgreen, Nando’s, CorePower Yoga, Big City Optical and Movement Physical Therapy. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the undisclosed seller. The Shiner Group was the buyer.