Mid-America Brokers Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Freeport, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Freeport Plaza is home to a 62,500-square-foot Cub Foods store.

FREEPORT, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Freeport Plaza in Freeport, a city in northern Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. A 62,500-square-foot Cub Foods grocery store anchors the 87,846-square-foot shopping center, which is 87 percent leased. Cub Foods recently extended its lease to 2027. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, a REIT. CRE Pro was the buyer.

