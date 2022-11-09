Mid-America Brokers Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Freeport, Illinois

Freeport Plaza is home to a 62,500-square-foot Cub Foods store.

FREEPORT, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Freeport Plaza in Freeport, a city in northern Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. A 62,500-square-foot Cub Foods grocery store anchors the 87,846-square-foot shopping center, which is 87 percent leased. Cub Foods recently extended its lease to 2027. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, a REIT. CRE Pro was the buyer.