Thursday, September 14, 2023
Mattoon Marketplace is 98 percent leased.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Mid-America Brokers Sale of Mattoon Marketplace Shopping Center in Southern Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MATTOON, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Mattoon Marketplace, a community shopping center located in the southern Illinois city of Mattoon. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is 98 percent leased to tenants such as PetSmart, Dollar Tree, Cato, Hibbett Sporting Goods, Aspen Dental, Buffalo Wild Wings, Verizon and Shoe Sensation. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, United American Properties. Chase Properties was the buyer.

