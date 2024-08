CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of a trophy retail property along Chicago’s Michigan Avenue for an undisclosed price. Located at 8 N. Michigan Ave., the property features a long-term lease with Starbucks and is located directly across the street from Millennium Park. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was a foreign high-net-worth family office.