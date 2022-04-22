Mid-America Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in Suburban Chicago Totaling 732,212 SF

NORTH RIVERSIDE AND ELMHURST, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of two shopping centers in suburban Chicago for an undisclosed price. North Riverside Plaza is a 384,707-square-foot regional shopping center in North Riverside. Tenants include Kohl’s, Burlington, Best Buy, Petco, Michaels and a new grocery store that is currently under construction. Elmhurst Crossing is a 347,505-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Elmhurst. Major tenants include Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, At Home and Petco. Ben Wineman and Kathryn Sugrue of Mid-America represented the longtime owner and seller, Canada-based Federal Construction. Brixmor Property Group was the buyer.