Mid-America Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Retail Center in Greenfield, Wisconsin

GREENFIELD, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Group has negotiated the $9.3 million sale of 84South Small Shops in Greenfield, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. Built in 2018, the 17,805-square-foot retail center is located along Layton Avenue. Tenants include Men’s Hair House, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, MOD Pizza, FedEx Office and Café Zupas. Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America Real Estate Wisconsin LLC represented the seller, Cobalt Partners. E&K Land LLC was the buyer.