CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Marketplace at Six Corners, a 116,941-square-foot shopping center in Chicago. Newmark Merrill purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Anchor tenants include Jewel-Osco, Marshalls, PetSmart and Famous Footwear. Rick Drogosz of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. The property was managed by Pine Tree.