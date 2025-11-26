Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Galway Cos. Inc. purchased Pier 37, which is anchored by Metro Market.
Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 117,078 SF Shopping Center in Monona, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MONONA, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Pier 37, a shopping center in Monona, a suburb of Madison. The 117,078-square-foot, grocery-anchored property features a freestanding Metro Market, one of the most popular grocery chains in Wisconsin by market share and number of locations. The center is also home to Staples, Woodcraft, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks, Jimmy John’s and Verizon. Rick Drogosz and Patrick Corrigan of Mid-America represented the seller, United Properties. Galway Cos. Inc. was the buyer.

