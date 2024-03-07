Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 124,005 SF Downers Park Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Downers Park Plaza, a 124,005-square-foot shopping center in the western Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Anchored by Shop & Save Market, the property is 94 percent leased. Additional tenants include Dollar Tree, Phenix Salon Suites, Super CDA, Quilters Quest, CosmoProf, AAA and Hallmark. The center, situated at the northeast corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road, is shadow anchored by TJ Maxx, Best Buy and Old Navy. Ben Wineman and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, PMAT Real Estate Investments. Detroit-based Broder & Sachse Real Estate was the buyer.