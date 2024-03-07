Thursday, March 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Broder & Sachse Real Estate purchased Downers Park Plaza from PMAT Real Estate Investments.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 124,005 SF Downers Park Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Downers Park Plaza, a 124,005-square-foot shopping center in the western Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Anchored by Shop & Save Market, the property is 94 percent leased. Additional tenants include Dollar Tree, Phenix Salon Suites, Super CDA, Quilters Quest, CosmoProf, AAA and Hallmark. The center, situated at the northeast corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road, is shadow anchored by TJ Maxx, Best Buy and Old Navy. Ben Wineman and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, PMAT Real Estate Investments. Detroit-based Broder & Sachse Real Estate was the buyer.

You may also like

Peak Capital Partners Sells 14-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Amped Fitness to Open 38,562 SF Gym in...

PCCP, Alliance Residential Buy Prado Apartment Community in...

Helio Group Receives $40M Acquisition Loan for Cobalt...

Peak Development, Hungry Investments Acquire 5.5-Acre Retail Development...

TMG Brokers $16.5M Purchase of Vantage Point Apartments...

Clark County Acquires 17,066 SF Healthcare Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30.8M Sale of Aurora...

Lynd Nears Completion of 178-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...