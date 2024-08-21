Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 166,290 SF Metro Centre Retail Property in Peoria, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PEORIA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Metro Centre, a 166,290-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of University Street and Glen Avenue in Peoria. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is home to JoAnn, Noodles & Co., Sunrise Health Foods, PNC, Great Clips, WW Studio, Kay’s Hallmark, Merle Norman, Homes Shoes, Le Bakery, Pottstown Meat & Deli and 50’s Diner. A Schnucks Market shadow anchors the asset. Ben Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, a family owner that developed the property in 1971. A private family office was the buyer.

