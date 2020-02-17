Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 177,165 SF Shopping Center in Oak Brook, Illinois

The Shops at Oak Brook Place is home to Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Old Navy and Nike.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of The Shops at Oak Brook Place in suburban Chicago for an undisclosed price. An institutional buyer purchased the 177,165-square-foot shopping center, which is located at the southeast corner of 22nd Street and Midwest Road. Anchor tenants include Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Old Navy and Nike. Rick Drogosz and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, a Canadian real estate investment trust.