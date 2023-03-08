REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 211,190 SF Retail Center in Waukegan, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Waukegan Plaza is 89 percent leased.

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Waukegan Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan for an undisclosed price. The 211,190-square-foot retail center is 89 percent leased to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, dd’s Discounts, rue21, Shoe Carnival, Family Dollar, GameStop, Subway, USPS and Aaron’s Rental. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the private seller. The asset sold to a West Coast-based 1031 exchange investor.





