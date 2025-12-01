Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 28,135 SF Retail Property in Richfield, Minnesota

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Kensington Park, a 28,135-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Richfield, an inner-ring suburb of Minneapolis. Tenants include Chipotle, Noodles & Co., Potbelly and Sarpino’s Pizza. Nearly 70 percent of the occupied gross leasable area has operated at the center for more than 10 years and some tenants since the inception of the center. Amy Senn, Bryce Thompson, Joe Girardi and Eric Geskermann of Mid-America represented the seller, Solomon Real Estate. Black Gate Partners purchased the asset for $6.8 million.