Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 312,406 SF Highland Grove Shopping Center in Suburban Indianapolis

HIGHLAND, IND. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Highland Grove in Highland, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 312,406-square-foot shopping center is fully leased. Tenants include Kohl’s, Burlington, Macy’s, Michaels, Petco, Ulta, Five Below, Famous Footwear, Potbelly, Torrid and Olive Garden. Target, Best Buy and Ashley Furniture shadow anchor the property. Ben Wineman, Joe Girardi and Rick Drogosz of Mid-America represented the undisclosed seller. Bridge33 Capital was the buyer.