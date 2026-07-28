Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 37,615 SF Lincoln Park West Retail Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Lincoln Park West, a 37,615-square-foot retail asset located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The property offers value-add potential through the lease-up or adaptive reuse of the 19,531-square-foot second floor. Tenants include PNC Bank, Starbucks, RJ Grunts (Lettuce Entertain You) and Lincoln Park Preschool. The weighted average lease term is seven years. George Ghattas, Joe Girardi and Patrick Corrigan of Mid-America represented the seller, LLJ Ventures. A private local investor was the buyer.