GERMANTOWN, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of Germantown Plaza in the Milwaukee suburb of Germantown for an undisclosed price. The 63,750-square-foot shopping center is home to Aldi, Petco and Michaels, which have all operated at the property since 2003. Rick Drogosz, George Ghattas and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the seller, Crown Group. HJ Development was the buyer.