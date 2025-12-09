Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 96,323 SF Retail Center in Antigo, Wisconsin

ANTIGO, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of North Town Centre in Antigo, a city in northern Wisconsin. The sales price was $5.2 million. Built in 1988, the 96,323-square-foot retail center is anchored by TJ Maxx, Dunham’s Sports, Dollar Tree and Shoe Sensation. More than 67 percent of the occupied gross leasable area has operated at the center for more than 14 years. Rick Drogosz, Emily Gadomski, Eric Geskermann and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the seller, Infinite Equity Capital LLC. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale.