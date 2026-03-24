Mid-America Negotiates Sale of Whole Foods Market at Madison Yards in Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has negotiated the sale of a newly developed Whole Foods Market net lease totaling 51,361 square feet at Madison Yards in Madison. The store serves as the anchor to the Madison Yards mixed-use development within the University Hill Farms neighborhood. The property is located less than two miles from the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dan Rosenfeld, Andrew Lund, Nick Kohlmann and George Ghattas of Mid-America represented the seller, Summit Smith Development. The asset sold to a private buyer.