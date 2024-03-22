Mid-America Real Estate Brokers Sale of 115,754 SF Oak Forest Commons Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

OAK FOREST, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Oak Forest Commons, a 115,754-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Oak Forest. The sales price was undisclosed. The value-add property presents the opportunity for ownership to lease up grocer space formerly occupied by Food 4 Less. Rick Drogosz, Ben Wineman and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. The asset sold to First Tek. The property was managed by Pine Tree.