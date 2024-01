BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Spoerlein Commons, a 41,455-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove. The sales price was undisclosed. The property features a variety of medical, wellness, restaurant, retail and service tenants along with second-floor offices. Rick Drogosz, Emily Gadomski and George Ghattas of Mid-America represented the institutional seller. CRE Pro was the buyer.