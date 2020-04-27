Mid-America Arranges Sale of Roseville Towne Center in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

ROSEVILLE, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Roseville Towne Center in Roseville, about 15 miles north of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The 89,883-square-foot shopping center is home to Marshalls, CVS Pharmacy, Five Below and Dollar Tree. Ben Wineman, Carly Gallagher Kelly and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, Cincinnati-based Viking Partners. Ferris Hamama of Keystone Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange.