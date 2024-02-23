Friday, February 23, 2024
Mid-America to Manage University of Chicago’s Commercial Real Estate Operations Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Mid-America Asset Management Inc. has been awarded the management and accounting services for The University of Chicago’s Commercial Real Estate Operations (CREO) portfolio in Chicago, with more than 600,000 square feet of commercial retail, office and entertainment space near the university’s main campus. CREO maintains a tenant base near 53rd Street in Hyde Park. The retail portfolio is comprised of several independently owned and operated businesses. Some of the tenants include LA Fitness, Starbucks, Ulta, Stan’s Donuts, Sweetgreen and Five Guys. Mid-America Building Services has supported the team assisting with cleaning, day-porter and maintenance services. Jean Zoerner, Matt Tomasek and Tracee Johnson of Mid-America Asset Management secured the opportunity with the University of Chicago.

