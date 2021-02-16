REBusinessOnline

Mid-American Elevator to Build New Headquarters in East Dundee, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the 45,000-square-foot property, which is located in Prairie Lake Business Park.

EAST DUNDEE, ILL. — Mid-American Elevator Co. is building a new corporate headquarters in East Dundee, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The company is relocating from downtown Chicago. The 45,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit is situated within the Prairie Lake Business Park. Cory Kay, Jeff Locascio and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Mid-American Elevator in the transaction as well as the developer, Triumph Construction. Completion is slated for May. Additionally, the Entre team represented Mid-American Elevator in the sale of its 22,500-square-foot office building in Chicago for $4.1 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  