Mid-American Elevator to Build New Headquarters in East Dundee, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for the 45,000-square-foot property, which is located in Prairie Lake Business Park.

EAST DUNDEE, ILL. — Mid-American Elevator Co. is building a new corporate headquarters in East Dundee, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The company is relocating from downtown Chicago. The 45,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit is situated within the Prairie Lake Business Park. Cory Kay, Jeff Locascio and Mike DeSerto of Entre Commercial Realty represented Mid-American Elevator in the transaction as well as the developer, Triumph Construction. Completion is slated for May. Additionally, the Entre team represented Mid-American Elevator in the sale of its 22,500-square-foot office building in Chicago for $4.1 million.