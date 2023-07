POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Developer and general contractor Mid Hudson Construction Management has begun leasing Birchwood Commons, a 20-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in Poughkeepsie. The property consists of four buildings that each house five two-bedroom apartments. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Rents start at $2,750 per month.