Midas Building Group Completes $20M Dual-Branded Hotel Project Near St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS — Midas Building Group has completed a $20 million dual-branded hotel at 10300 Natural Bridge Road serving the nearby St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Lawrence Group was the architect, and Lodging Hospitality Management was the developer. The project connects the existing St. Louis Airport Hilton hotel built in the 1960s with a new 78,957-square-foot Hampton Inn hotel. In addition to architecture, Lawrence Group provided interior design, furniture procurement and landscape architecture on the project, which also included extensive interior renovations to the Hilton’s existing 18,100-square-foot, first-floor public areas.

The Hilton’s four-story wing was replaced with a new six-story, 128-bed Hampton Inn hotel designed to operate independently from the adjacent Hilton hotel. Hampton Inn guests are able to utilize amenities within the renovated Hilton, including the fitness center, business center and indoor pool. Construction of the Hampton Inn portion was coordinated to not disrupt operations of the Hilton hotel, which provides an additional 397 rooms.