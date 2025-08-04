Monday, August 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The project connects the existing St. Louis Airport Hilton hotel built in the 1960s with a new 78,957-square-foot Hampton Inn hotel. (Image courtesy of Tom Paule Photography)
DevelopmentHospitalityMidwestMissouri

Midas Building Group Completes $20M Dual-Branded Hotel Project Near St. Louis Airport

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Midas Building Group has completed a $20 million dual-branded hotel at 10300 Natural Bridge Road serving the nearby St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Lawrence Group was the architect, and Lodging Hospitality Management was the developer. The project connects the existing St. Louis Airport Hilton hotel built in the 1960s with a new 78,957-square-foot Hampton Inn hotel. In addition to architecture, Lawrence Group provided interior design, furniture procurement and landscape architecture on the project, which also included extensive interior renovations to the Hilton’s existing 18,100-square-foot, first-floor public areas.

The Hilton’s four-story wing was replaced with a new six-story, 128-bed Hampton Inn hotel designed to operate independently from the adjacent Hilton hotel. Hampton Inn guests are able to utilize amenities within the renovated Hilton, including the fitness center, business center and indoor pool. Construction of the Hampton Inn portion was coordinated to not disrupt operations of the Hilton hotel, which provides an additional 397 rooms.

You may also like

Swinerton to Build 3,640-Bed Student Housing Development at...

Landmark Properties, Cerca Trova Open 521-Bed Student Housing...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $6M Sale of Multifamily...

CRG Begins Development of 85,680 SF Spec Industrial...

LV Collective Begins Leasing 48-Story Apartment Tower in...

SHIR Capital Completes 174-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project...

Arriba Capital Arranges $40M Construction Loan for Marriot...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Procopio Begins Leasing 140-Unit Multifamily Project in Marlborough,...