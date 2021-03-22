Midas Construction Breaks Ground on $47M Residence Inn Hotel in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

The Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Clayton will rise 12 stories with 170 rooms.

CLAYTON, MO. — Midas Construction has broken ground on a $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Clayton, a suburb of St. Louis. The extended-stay hotel will rise 12 stories with 170 rooms. Completion is slated for 2022. A street-level bar will include indoor and outdoor seating. There will also be 3,300 square feet of meeting space with an outdoor terrace and bar. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and access to a 1,500-square-foot fitness center. Joining Midas on the project team are CECO Concrete Construction Inc., SSC Engineering and Castle Contracting LLC.