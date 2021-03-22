REBusinessOnline

Midas Construction Breaks Ground on $47M Residence Inn Hotel in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

The Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Clayton will rise 12 stories with 170 rooms.

CLAYTON, MO. — Midas Construction has broken ground on a $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Clayton, a suburb of St. Louis. The extended-stay hotel will rise 12 stories with 170 rooms. Completion is slated for 2022. A street-level bar will include indoor and outdoor seating. There will also be 3,300 square feet of meeting space with an outdoor terrace and bar. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and access to a 1,500-square-foot fitness center. Joining Midas on the project team are CECO Concrete Construction Inc., SSC Engineering and Castle Contracting LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  