Midas Construction, HDA Architects Complete 192-Room AC Hotel in St. Louis

The 192-room hotel rises seven stories in the city’s Central West End.

ST. LOUIS — Midas Construction and HDA Architects have completed a new 192-room AC Hotel in the Central West End of St. Louis. The seven-story building, which spans 94,300 square feet, is the first AC Hotel within the St. Louis market. Amenities include a fitness center, meeting and event spaces and a curated food and beverage program.