Midas Construction Nears Completion of $65M Luxury Multifamily Development in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Dardenne Luxury Apartments on the Prairie consists of five buildings with 180 units.

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO. — Midas Construction is nearing completion of a $65 million multifamily development known as Dardenne Luxury Apartments on the Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis. The five-building property will include 180 units. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor lounge, clubhouse, business room, coffee bar, fitness center and dog park. Additionally, Benton Homebuilders is constructing villas at the property. Mia Rose Holdings is the developer, Rosemann & Associates PC is the architect and Premier Design Group is the civil engineer. 2B Residential is underway on the lease-up process and will manage the property, which is slated to open later this summer. Monthly rents start at $1,250.