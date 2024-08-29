Midas Construction Rebrands to Midas Building Group, Relocates Headquarters in Suburban St. Louis

FENTON, MO. — Midas Construction is rebranding to Midas Building Group (MBG). The firm builds hospitality, multifamily and senior living projects throughout the Midwest with active projects in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. MBG is also settling into a new and larger headquarters on the Maritz Corporate Campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive in Fenton, a suburb of St. Louis. The company previously occupied 5,226 square feet in Clayton. MBG’s new 12,005-square-foot office in Fenton features a 5,076-square-foot warehouse space. Campus amenities include a fitness center, multiple auditoriums and conference facilities, a full-service cafeteria and walking trails. The MBG family of companies includes American Cabinet Factory and Collaborative Carpentry. The firm also maintains a regional office in Indianapolis.