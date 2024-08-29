Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The firm’s new 12,005-square-foot headquarters are situated on the Maritz Corporate Campus in Fenton.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriOffice

Midas Construction Rebrands to Midas Building Group, Relocates Headquarters in Suburban St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

FENTON, MO. — Midas Construction is rebranding to Midas Building Group (MBG). The firm builds hospitality, multifamily and senior living projects throughout the Midwest with active projects in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. MBG is also settling into a new and larger headquarters on the Maritz Corporate Campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive in Fenton, a suburb of St. Louis. The company previously occupied 5,226 square feet in Clayton. MBG’s new 12,005-square-foot office in Fenton features a 5,076-square-foot warehouse space. Campus amenities include a fitness center, multiple auditoriums and conference facilities, a full-service cafeteria and walking trails. The MBG family of companies includes American Cabinet Factory and Collaborative Carpentry. The firm also maintains a regional office in Indianapolis.

You may also like

Merritt Properties Acquires 200,000 SF Office Park in...

Direct Air Flow Distributors Signs 13,200 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 159-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 101,577 SF...

Interra Realty Negotiates Sales of Three Multifamily Properties...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail...

Christie’s Extends 400,000 SF Office Lease at Rockefeller...

Vision Wheel Signs 32,456 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 77,386 SF...