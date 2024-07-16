Midas Construction Tops Off 227-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Ellisville, Missouri

ELLISVILLE, MO. — Midas Construction has topped off MILA Apartments in Ellisville, a far west suburb of St. Louis. The four-story, 227-unit luxury apartment complex is slated for completion in summer 2025. Midas Hospitality and Balke Brown are developing the project with affiliates Double Eagle Development and Diamond Income Fund. Designed by Rosemann & Associates, the property will feature a 141,000-square-foot parking garage. There will be eight floor plans ranging in size from 552 to 1,363 square feet. Amenities will include a courtyard, pool, bike storage, dog park, business center and fitness room. The project site was formerly home to a car dealership.