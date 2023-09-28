Midas Construction Tops Out $50M AC Hotel in Clayton, Missouri

CLAYTON, MO. — Midas Construction has topped out an AC Hotel in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The $50 million project is slated for completion in spring 2024. The 11-story building includes 207 rooms. A team of Concord Hospitality, Homebase Partners, Koplar Properties, Eagle Realty and Midas Construction is developing the project. Designed for business and leisure travelers, the hotel will feature a rooftop bar and restaurant open to the public. The project revitalizes a historic, underutilized site that once housed the headquarters for the Clayton Police.

Designed by DLR Group, the AC Hotel Clayton will feature the AC Lounge, where patrons can enjoy craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and tapas-style small plates, and the AC Kitchen, an onsite restaurant offering a European-inspired menu. The project team also includes DeLuca Plumbing LLC, Streib Co., TJ Wies Contracting Inc., Eisen Group, Acme Erectors, Jacobsmeyer Construction, Leonard Masonry, Vee-Jay, Titan Carpentry, Custom Service Crane, Grasse & Associates, Waterhout Construction and Castle Contracting.