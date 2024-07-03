Midas Construction Underway on 128-Room Hampton Inn Hotel Near St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS — Midas Construction is underway on a 128-room Hampton Inn hotel near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Lodging Hospitality Management is the developer for the project, which is connected to the existing Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel. Completion is slated for December. Located at 10300 Natural Bridge Road, the property will rise six stories. Joining St. Louis-based Midas on the project team are American Electric and Data, CE Jarrell Contracting, Finch Plumbing Co. Inc. and United Fire Protection.