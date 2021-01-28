Midas Construction Underway on $26.4M AC Hotel in St. Louis

Completion of the seven-story, 192-room hotel is slated for the fourth quarter.

ST. LOUIS — Midas Construction is building an AC Hotel in the Central West End of St. Louis. The seven-story, 192-room hotel is located at 215 York Ave. Construction costs total $26.4 million. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Project developers include Concord Hospitality, Koplar Properties and Homebase Partners. The hotel is being built on a site formerly occupied by the KPLR television station, which was demolished in December 2019. Midas is optimizing its construction process by using building information modeling and fabricating some components offsite. The project team includes ENGWorks, HAD Architects, Alper Audi, DeLuca Plumbing, McClure Engineering, Eisen Group and DLR Group. This is the first hotel project in the Central West End in nearly 20 years, according to Midas.