ST. PETERS, MO. — Midas Construction is underway on Viva Bene, a $37.8 million active adult community in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters. Developed by Avenue, the 161-unit luxury property is located at 101 Viva Bene Circle. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, wellness hub, coworking spaces, outdoor spaces and pickleball and bocce ball courts. Greystar is the property manager. Completion is slated for this fall.