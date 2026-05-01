Midas Hospitality Begins $81M Renovation of Historic Edison Brothers Building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Midas Hospitality has begun an $81 million revitalization of the historic Edison Brothers Building in downtown St. Louis. The project includes updates to the hotel and public spaces, new street-level amenities and the restoration of the building’s mural. The property is planned to reopen in fall 2027 as the Sheraton St. Louis Downtown.

Located at 400 S. 14th St., the nearly 950,000-square-foot building was repurposed more than 20 years ago and has since included 72 condominiums and a 270-room hotel. Midas’ plans call for 284 fully updated hotel rooms, expansive meeting and event space on the building’s top floor and a rooftop outdoor deck serving both guests and event participants. Central to the project is the restoration of the building’s trompe l’oeil mural, originally painted in 1984 by artist Richard Haas. Midas has retained Haas to restore the artwork.

Financing partners include Acres Capital, The Bank of Missouri and Peachtree Group. Historic tax credit partners include Historic Equity Inc. and Commerce Bank. The project also received support from the City of St. Louis and the condominium association, Breckenridge 1400 Condominium Association. The design and construction team includes MBG (general contractor), Gray Design Group (architect), Avenir Group (interior design) and Robert Fishbone (mural consultant).

Originally built in the late 1920s as a storage and distribution center for the J.C. Penney Co., the building was later acquired by shoemaker Edison Brothers and ultimately listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Haas’ mural, which covers three sides of the building, depicts aspects of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.