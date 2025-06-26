Midas Hospitality Develops 102-Room Hotel Near Casino, Racetrack in Nebraska

COLUMBUS, NEB. — Midas Hospitality has developed a dual-branded hotel featuring Fairfield Inn & Suites and Townplace Suites near Harrah’s Racing and Casino in Columbus, a city in eastern Nebraska. The four-story property is under the Marriott umbrella. Locally based Foreman Lumber built the project, which caters to short-term and long-term stays with the 54-room Fairfield Inn & Suites and the Townplace Suites, which offers 48 extended-stay rooms. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, flex space, outdoor patio, meeting room and complimentary breakfast. The casino and horse racing venue came about following the passage of three Nebraska constitutional amendments in 2020, which legalized casino gambling adjacent to horse racing venues in the state.