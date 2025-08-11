Midas Hospitality, Double Eagle Development Deliver 227-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex Near St. Louis

ELLISVILLE, MO. — Midas Hospitality and Double Eagle Development have completed MILA Apartments, a 227-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Ellisville. The four-story project is situated on a 7-acre site at 15970 Manchester Road. MILA Apartments features eight floor plans for studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 552 to 1,363 square feet. Amenities include a courtyard, grills, a pool, turf lawns, bocce ball, mini golf, a fitness center, dog park and conference rooms. The property manager is 2B Residential. The project team included Rosemann & Associates as architect and MBG as general contractor. A Starbucks location fronts the property.