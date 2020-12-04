Midas Hospitality Opens $20M SpringHill Suites Hotel in Overland Park, Kansas

The hotel rises five stories with 128 suites.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Midas Hospitality has opened its first hotel property in Overland Park. Located at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, the $20 million SpringHill Suites rises five stories with 128 suites. Amenities at the all-suite hotel include a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and meeting room. The property is situated near the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Midas served as developer and Thomas Construction was the general contractor. Midas will manage the new hotel, with Rosa Perez serving as general manager. Midas owns and manages 38 hotels across the country, three of which are in Kansas. SpringHill Suites is under the Marriott umbrella of hotels. In response to COVID-19, Marriott has implemented the Marriott Cleanliness Council, which actively monitors cleaning and safety standards. Face masks and social distancing are implemented within amenity areas.